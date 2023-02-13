Maoist with a reward of 15 lakh surrenders before CRPF and Police in Bihar

With the presence of Maoists reducing and their activities abating, the Maoists are finding it increasingly difficult to retain their followers as their ideology is becoming redundant. The efforts made by CRPF and State Police for persuading and counseling the Maoists to give up arms by facilitating a safe exit and subsequent rehabilitation are bearing fruits and even Maoist leaders are opting to return to the mainstream.

One such spirited endeavor resulted in huge success when a dreaded Maoist Abhyas Bhiyan aka Prem Bhuiyan, a Regional Committee Member of CPI (Maoist) surrendered before the Officials of CRPF and Bihar Police in Gaya, Bihar. He surrendered with a Bolt action rifle and 920 rounds of assorted ammunition. Bhuiyan, who had a reward of Rs 15 lakh declared by Jharkhand Govt and a reward of Rs 25000 declared by Bihar Govt on his head, had actively joined the Maoists in 2003 and was made the regional commander in 2015. He was involved in several violent crimes committed in Bihar and Jharkhand. His surrender is a significant blow to the Maoists and a major success for Security forces.

The troops of CRPF and Jharkhand Police launched a search operation in Vill Kurumkheta, Latehar, Jharkhand based on credible intelligence information. On careful search of the area the troops recovered a 303 rifle 18’’ with magazine, a .315 Skelton rifle, a 9 mm carbine rifle, 4 Cane IEDs, 2 Cooker IEDs, and 11 m Cordtex wire. The IEDs were demolished in situ observing all safety related protocols.

In an area domination exercise, troops of CRPF and Chhattisgarh Police in Vill Kondasawli, PS Jagargunda, Dist. Sukma, Chhattisgarh, found signs of suspected activity in the thick foliage. When traced, the tell tale signs led to the recovery of a 10 Kg IED which was concealed to avoid detection. The IED was demolished in situ by the troops.