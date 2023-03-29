Many eminent Hindi writers honoured at the award ceremony of Maharashtra State Hindi Sahitya Academy...

Maharashtra State Hindi Sahitya Academy awarded many scholars, artists and celebrities including eminent actor Mr. Ashutosh Rana and well-known bhajan singer Mr. Anoop Jalota, who have made outstanding contribution in the field of Hindi language and literature, in a grand ceremony organized at Rang Sharda Auditorium, Bandra West, Mumbai on 23rd March, 2023. On this occasion, Mr. Anoop Jalota recited his famous bhajan 'Aisee Lagi Lagan' and Mr. Ashutosh Rana in his eloquent speech, enthralled the audience by reciting a few verses of Rashmirathi, a classic by legendary hindi poet late shri Ramdhari Singh Dinkar.

In this ceremony, Akhil Bharatiya Jeevan Gaurav, Dr. Rammanohar Tripathi Jeevan Gaurav, 8 state level Jeevan Gaurav and a total of 123 awards of various genres of Hindi literature were given by the Maharashtra State Hindi Sahitya Academy which works under the Cultural Affairs Department of the Government of Maharashtra. On this occasion, well-known litterateurs Dr. Chitra Mudgal, Dr. Vikas Dave, Dr. Kanhaiya Singh, Dr. Anil Mishra, Mr. Ashutosh Rana and Mr. Sridhar Paradkar were honored with the All India Jeevan Gaurav Samman, while State Level Jeevan Gaurav Puraskar were conferred on 24 hindi writers & celebrities including famous singer Mr. Anoop Jalota, Senior Journalist Mr. Sunder Chand Thakur and Mr. Omprakash Tiwari, Senior Actor Mr. Manoj Joshi, Dr. Ganeshraj Sonale, Dr. Sulbha Kore, Senior Journalist Mr. Abhimanyu Shitole, Mr. Neeraj Dave and Dr. Vijay Kumar Sharma. Rs 1 lakh was given for All India Jeevan Gaurav puraskar along with memento, shawl & quince and Rs. 51 thousand for the state level award along with mementos, shawls and quinces were given. Similarly, for gold medal award -Rs 35 thousand, silver-Rs 21 thousand and bronze-Rs 11 thousand were given as genre awards. Each was rewarded with a memento, shawl and quince along with the amount. The function was attended by local MLA Mr. Ashish Shelar, MLA Mr. Rajhans Singh, famous actors Mr. Ashutosh Rana, Mr. Manoj Joshi, Mr. Anoop Jalota, senior Hindi litterateurs, various members of Maharashtra State Hindi Sahitya Akademy, journalists, artists and a large number of Hindi lovers. It is worth mentioning that the Cultural Affairs Department of Maharashtra Government has declared that literature should not be dependent on the state but should be rewarded by the state. Maharashtra State Hindi Sahitya Academy, considering it as a basic mantra, honors selected litterateurs every year with complete transparency. This ceremony was completed with full dignity and became memorable for all.