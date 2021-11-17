Manohar Lal inaugurates Phase II construction of Daulah Smartgram Secondary School in Gurugram under PFC's CSR initiative

Manohar Lal, Chief Minister of Haryana inaugurated construction of Phase-II of Daulah Smartgram Secondary School in Gurugram, Haryana in the presence of Ravinder Singh Dhillon, CMD, PFC. PFC has signed a MoA with Haryana State Corporate Social Responsibility Trust for construction of phase-II of Daulah Smartgram Secondary School in Gurugram as part of its CSR initiative. As per the agreement PFC will provide financial assistance for construction of onsite Sanitation Sewerage Management System, Solar Roof top, Fire Fighting System etc. The school has been built with a new and sustainable technology.

The present CSR project of construction of Phase-II of school with all necessary facilities is also aimed to cater to the needs of educational infra development in the State of Haryana. The school will benefit students from nearby villages. PFC hopes that, new school building with latest sustainable technology will encourage more parents from marginal sections of the villages/local community to come forward and enroll their children into school for providing quality education.

The inauguration event was attended by Bodh Raj Sikri, Vice Chairman, Haryana State CSR Trust, T.V.S.N. Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary, Govt of Haryana, Sudhir Rajpal, Additional Chief Secretary, Govt of Haryana, Dr. Yash Garg, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, Praveen Kumar Singh, Director (Commercial) PFC, R. Rahman, Executive Director (CSR) and various other senior officers.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 05:52 PM IST