Manish Patil joins as ONGC Director (Human Resource)

Manish Patil has joined as the Director (Human Resource) of the Energy Maharatna Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC). He took over the charge of the post of Director (HR) of India’s largest energy company on May 5, 2023.

A Mechanical Engineer from the Government Engineering College, Raipur, Patil also holds an Executive MBA degree from the University of Ljubljana, an Advanced Diploma in Cyber Laws from Government Law College, apart from a Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resources Management (HRM).

Patil is a thorough energy professional having worked across locations and functions with the downstream Maharatna and Fortune 500 energy Company, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IndianOil). He brings with him, rich and varied experience of over three decades, spanning Operations & Supplies, Information Systems and Management Services in HR. Patil’s key profiles include being the Regional HR Head at IndianOil’s Northern Regional Office, followed by a fruitful stint as the Head of Institutional Business in the Southern Region. He has also served as an Executive Director of HR & CSR at IndianOil’s Corporate Office.

Manish Patil’s extensive experience in the midstream and downstream sector will be an asset to the ONGC. Sharing his thoughts after taking over as Director (HR), ONGC, he said, “I look forward to contributing to the Company’s growth and transformation and leverage the rich talent pool of Team ONGC. These are exciting times for the energy sector and I am eager to work alongside 26,000 plus energy soldiers of ONGC in the country.”