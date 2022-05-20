Rajiv Chandrashekhar, Minister of State- Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India conferred ‘Manav Rachna Excellence Award 2022’ to the following dignitaries.

Dr. Sachidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, Indira Gandhi National Centre of Arts (IGNCA), Ministry of Culture, Prof. Avinash Chandra Pandey, Director, Inter- University Accelerator Centre (An Autonomous Research Centre of UGC), Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) & Secretary, Department of Defence, R&D, Rani Rampal, Indian Field Hockey Player, Chaitanya Peddi, Co-Founder & Product Head at Darwinbox, Rohit Chennamaneni, Co- Founder at Darwinbox, K S Bakshi, Group Head- HR, InterGlobe Enterprises, Shiv Shivakumar, Group Exec. President- Corporate Strategy & Business Development, Aditya Birla Group, Amit Malik, CEO & MD, Aviva Life Insurance Company India Ltd., Amit Malik, CEO & MD, Aviva Life Insurance Company India Ltd., Ajay Pandey, Ex MD & Group CEO, Gift City, Navdeep Chawla, Chairman, MD & Founder, Psychotropics India Ltd, Dr. Vinnie Jauhari, Learning and Skills Lead, Microsoft India, S.V. Nathan, Partner & Chief Talent Officer- Deloitte India were included.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 03:05 PM IST