Managing Director, BIFPCL, Bangladesh visits NTPC Dadri

Kazi Absar Uddin Ahmed, Managing Director, BIFPCL (Bangladesh) visited NTPC Dadri Power Station on December 11, 2021. On arrival Kazi Absar Uddin Ahmed was warmly welcomed by B Srinivas Rao, Chief General Manager, NTPC Dadri.

During the visit the distinguished guest from Bangladesh witnessed a film on NTPC Dadri and were taken around the Coal Plant (Stage-2), Gas Plant, Solar Plant, Pakshi Vihar, Ash Mound (Eco Park) and were briefed by the senior officials about the salient features, achievements of NTPC Dadri, power generation process and environment initiatives.

On the occasion were Suresh Venkatesh, GM (O&M), Amit Kulshreshtha, GM (NI), B. K. Chattopadhyay, GM (Operations), G. K Mohanty, GM (FM) V Shiva Prasad, HOD (HR), Dilip Singh, DGM (TS), BIFPCL (Bangladesh), HODs and senior officials were also present. As a token of their visit the distinguished guests planted saplings on Ash Mound.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 10:47 PM IST