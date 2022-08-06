Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih visits Jawaharlal Nehru Port

Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih along with senior dignitaries on Thursday visited the country's leading container port Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Maharashtra.

Solih, who is on a four-day visit to India, was in the financial capital to participate in business events.

President Solih, was briefed by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) Chairman Sanjay Sethi on the various projects at the facility, the port operator said in the statement.

JNPA has taken up several developmental projects like the development of the greenfield port at Vadhvan, the fourth container terminal, among others, in line with the government initiatives, which will contribute to the country's growing economy, Sethi said.

Later, the Maldivian President visited one of the JNPA's terminals -- Gateway Terminals India (GTI) Pvt Ltd -- to get an overview of the overall functioning of the port, it added.