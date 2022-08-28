Mainadevi Bajaj International School Student Council goes an extra mile with their initiative 'Har Ghar Tiranga, Gift A Flag'

Under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Student Council of

MBIS gifted flags to 'har ghar' of Rajasthani Sammelan Education Trust (RSET) i.e. every esteemed Institute of RSET. These flags were procured in collaboration with IDF under their Project Sui Dhaaga Ji. These flags were stitched by women and Transgenders.

The amount against the procurement of flags will be sent to empower these women and Transgenders.

The Principal, Dr Padmajaa S Kutty gave a beautiful message that true Patriotism is Service to Mankind. MBIS pioneers to keep the Flag of Goodness flying high!

