MAHATRANSCO CMD, Dinesh Waghmare bags Greentech Leading Director Award

The Greentech Leading Director Award – 2021 by Greentech Foundation at New Delhi has announced that the award will be given to Dinesh Waghmare, Chairman and Managing Director, MAHATRANSCO. This is a new prestigious feather in the cap of MAHATRANSCO. This award will be conferred in the Greentech Leading Director Conclave to be held at Sonmarg in Jammu and Kashmir on 27th August 2021. This yearly award is bestowed for innovative ventures and remarkable performances by companies. The award honours the leadership that relentless by works for perpetual and continuous progress of the company by Team Management. The company has been praised for this award from every stratum.