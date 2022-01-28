Maharashtra University of Health Sciences celebrates 73rd Republic Day

Republic Day of India was celebrated with enthusiasm at Maharashtra University of Health Sciences. In the program organized in the campus of the university, Hon. Vice Chancellor Lieutenant General Dr. Madhuri Kanitkar (Retd.) A.V.S.P., V.S.P. The flag was hoisted by him. At this time, Hon. Registrar Dr. Dr. Kalidas Chavan, Controller of Examinations Ajit Pathak, Finance and Accounts Officer N. V. Dr. Kalaskar, Special Service Officer Subodh Mulgund was present. At this time, Vice Chancellor Lieutenant General Dr. Madhuri Kanitkar (Retd.) A.V.S.P., V.S.P. He wished a happy Republic Day to all the officers and staff present. He said that everyone should keep patriotism alive and take care in daily life. University officials and staff attended the flag hoisting event. At this time, the guidelines given by the government regarding Kovid-19 were followed.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 12:55 AM IST