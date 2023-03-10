Maharashtra Postal Circle releases special cancellation

Maharashtra Postal Circle, on occasion of the International Women’s Day, March 8, 2023, released a special cancellation at the hands Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle, KK Sharma at Mumbai GPO, Philately Bureau. Swati Pandey, Postmaster General, Mumbai Region, and Abhijeet Bansode, Director Postal Services (Head Quarters), Maharashtra Circle, graced the occasion. While speaking on the occasion KK Sharma, Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle emphasized that the celebration of women should not be limited to March 8, but should be celebrated throughout the year. Swati Pandey, PMG Mumbai Region, stressed on women empowerment.

The cancellation design depicts the aim of IWD 2023, “Embrace Equity”. The cancellation is available at all the six bureaus of Maharashtra Circle i.e at Mumbai GPO, Nashik, Pune, Aurangabad, Nagpur and Panaji – Goa.