Maharashtra Guv Bhagat Singh Koshiyari felicitates Ramesh Tulsiani

Good deeds and good work always bring awards, rewards, accolades and appreciation. The consistent acts of selfless charity over the last 35 years and the ongoing humanitarian mission of the Vaccination Drive - Raksha Kavach - have found a new admirer in Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who recently felicitated Ramesh Tulsiani of ‘Suman Ramesh Tulsiani Charitable Trust’. The long awaited meeting between the Governor and Ramesh Tulsiani finally took place earlier this week at Raj Bhavan. The 30- minute tête-à-tête saw good camaraderie between the two octogenarians as they chatted over a variety of topics ranging from Philanthropy to the current pandemic. Koshiyari specifically lauded Ramesh Tulsiani for the stellar initiatives undertaken by the TRUST ever since the Covid-19 pandemic began. The mammoth Vaccination Drive – Raksha Kavach – currently underway across the Mumbai landscape aimed at providing the CoviShield vaccine to the poor and underprivileged people, has already vaccinated more than 18,000 people free of cost across 12 locations in Mumbai at a cost of Rs.1.45 crore.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 01:17 AM IST