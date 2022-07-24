Maharashtra Gramin Bank organises Chetna Cycle Rally

Between July 20 an July 31 Maharashtra Gramin Bank is organizing "Financial Literacy and Financial Inclusion Campaign" through 550 km cycle rally covering 30 villages and all districts of Marathwada on the occasion of Bank's 13th Foundation Day and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. This campaign has been organized by Maharashtra Gramin Bank and NABARD jointly. Chetna cycle rally has started from the Head Office of the bank at Aurangabad with the ideas 'such as' financial literacy and financial inclusion in Marathwada, promotion and dissemination of social security scheme, hundred percent crop loan review/renewal - distribution, recovery through ambitious Mahagramin Baliraja Taranhar Yojna etc. The Chetna cycle rally started from Head Office at 6.30 am, flag off by General Manager of NABARD MJ Srinivasulu and Collector Aurangabad Sunil Chavan. On this occasion, 5 new bank owned vehicles were handed over to the Regional Managers by dignitaries to speed up the bank's work. This rally will 'pass through' 31 branches of the bank and gathering will be held from 100 villages.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)