Maharashtra Gramin Bank celebrates its 12th anniversary

On July 20, 2009 Maharashtra Gramin Bank came into existence by amalgamation of two Regional Rural Banks. The 12th anniversary of the Bank was celebrated at the bank’s premises. Parate nominee Director from NABARD graced the occasion as Chief Guest. During his address he specially mentioned work of our Bank in the area of upliftment of farmers, use of new technology and all modern/new facilities made available to customers. He also promised all co-operation/ guidance from NABARD whenever required and expected the Bank to reach new heights. Milind Gharad Chairman of our Bank took overall review of work of 413 branches in 17 Districts with respect to new business avenues available, challenges before the Bank. He told that with the mixture of new technosavy young human resource along with experienced staff, we will successfully take the Bank to the topmost which is presently in first ten RRB’s in India.