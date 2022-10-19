Maharashtra Governor seeks society's contribution in making Divyang self reliant

Stating that service to the Divyang persons is service to God, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sought the contribution of philanthropists and donors in society in making Divyang persons 'Aatma Nirbhar'.

The Governor was speaking after inaugurating the 15th Diwali Sneh Sammelan for Divyang persons at Malad in Mumbai on Saturday (15th Oct).

The programme was organised by the Hetu Charitable Trust in association with 'Saksham' and Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission.

The Governor said even though the State and Central governments are doing their best to help the Divyang persons, the society must come forward to help them in becoming self-reliant. In this connection he said, given an opportunity, he would like to dedicate himself in the service of Divyang persons. The Governor announced a donation of Rs.5 lakh to Hetu Charitable Trust and another Rs.50,000 to the Musical group of Divyang persons.

The Governor presented sweets and notebooks to Divyang children and their parents on the occasion. Donors to the organisation were also felicitated at the hands of the Governor.

Chairman of Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) Justice (retd) K K Tated, Member of MSHRC M A Sayeed, President of JIO Ghewarchand Bohra, philanthropist Dharmesh Mandaliya and Founder of Hetu Charitable Trust Rikhabchand Jain were present.



Divyang musicians performed a musical orchestra on the occasion.