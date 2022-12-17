Maharashtra all set to welcome Circular Economy Park Policy in next 100 days

Maharashtra State Government Industry Department and MRAI jointly hosted leading recyclers, policymakers, business leaders, SPCB, IITs, civil society organizations, and experts to formulate a policy framework for the proposed four Circular Economy Parks in the State of Maharashtra to maximize the rate of recycling, protect natural resources, minimize environmental pollution, create more employment opportunities and to achieve the sustainable development goal of India's commitment of carbon neutrality by 2070 today in Mumbai.

The “Maharashtra State Circular Economy Park Policy” Symposium held on 15th December 2022 held at Courtyard by Marriott - Mumbai International Airport in Mumbai was attended by Dr. Harshadeep Kamble (IAS), Principal Secretary – Industry & Mines, Maharashtra State Government, Mr. Sanjay Mehta, President, MRAI, Mr. Amar Singh, Secretary General, MRAI and Mr. Anand Paranjpe, Director, E&Y. MRAI was officially announced as the Knowledge Partner of Government of Maharashtra's project to develop Circular Economy Park Policy in the state.

The objective of the symposium was to discuss about the recycling stakeholder’s suggestion towards the proposed Circular Economy Park in Maharashtra related to raw material availability, logistics, common infrastructure facilities, R&D, Centre of Excellence, Skill development centre, subsidy from state and central government, how to enhance ragpickers earning, ease of doing business with single window clearance and more.

Dr. Harshadeep Kamble (IAS), Principal Secretary – Industry & Mines, Maharashtra State Government, said “The common goal is to pass on mother earth to the next generation in the best possible way. Policy is based on the requirements of the industry and the same applies to the recycling industry. Blockchain technology is here to stay and can be used in the recycling industry also. Maharashtra has the greatest number of start-ups in India and several players should come forward with technological advancements. Maharashtra is a big state, so I propose 4 CE parks across zones like Kokan, Vidarbha, Mumbai and Pune. Innovation, Investment, Technology, Logistics will be clubbed together to make a confluence for the CE park. I am setting a target of 100 days for the New Circular Economy Park Policy for Maharashtra and announce MRAI as the knowledge Partner for the development & implementation of the CE parks in the State”

He further added, "Nagpur (Vidarbha region) can be a recycling hub in India because of its geographical location and the proposed CE park will be a part of Delhi-Nagpur Industrial Corridor. Sector-wise policies to also be put in place to look into individual sectors like Paper, Tyre, E-waste, Steel etc. Environmental clearance for Circular economy park as a whole will be also proposed in future to address ease of doing business. Informal sector has to be formalized by training and technological innovations and the Government is keen to have a joint venture for skilling the informal sector with a PPP model".

Mr. Sanjay Mehta, President, MRAI "The proposed CE park will support the overall economic development and invite more investment in the State of Maharashtra. It will also help to enhance the rate of recycling. A study shall be launched to help track waste, waste collectors, waste recyclers etc. Based on the data, banks can lend loans, and the government can consider a package to develop the underdeveloped. MRAI has been conducting research on the implementation of Circular Economy Park for a decade now. This is the best opportunity received so far for the state and we are happy Maharashtra is slated to become the first state to take up the opportunity".

Mr. Amar Singh, Secretary General, MRAI, further added, "The proposed policy framework aims to establish Maharashtra as the preferred investment destination for the Circular Economy Recycling Park to promote indigenous and modernized technological capabilities, develop world-class skilled manpower, and support the MSMEs recycling industry to become globally competitive. Addressing the audience gathered, he stated, "15 per cent industrial GDP is generated from Maharashtra state alone. The biggest contribution of the Circular Economy Parks will be job creation as the project will create 4 to 5mn direct jobs".

Yogesh Mandhani, President, Steel Manufacturer Association Of Maharashtra (SMAM), "The policy is inclined towards creating more jobs, business opportunities and sustainability. We are happy that the Maha govt is welcoming the recycling industry to share their ideas before the govt"

While addressing his views Ulhas Parlikar, Board of Director MRAI, "Recyclable material should be treated as a resource. Technology development & research can create game changing opportunities for the recycling industry and pursued in the recycling parks. Cleantech & Blockchain startups need to be promoted which will help in creating industrial symbiosis with sustainability, efficiency & environment-friendly solutions”.

Commodore Sujeet Samaddar, Advisor, MRAI added "Designing a system where the waste is processed back into the similar products or materials used to manufacture similar products will bring about pace and where Maharashtra can take a lead.

P Bineesha, Advisor, MRAI opined, "Inventorization of waste will help cater to accountability of waste and bring in traceability. It will also create a resource pool which can be segregated and shared with respective industries as a raw material. This will also ensure the participation of the unorganised sector. Almost 5 pc of climate mitigation can be managed by establishing such circular economy parks"

Ernst & Young has been appointed to study the same and present their findings before the Maha govt. "A forum like this has given insights into what the sector is looking at specially Sub sectors like Paper, Tyre, Solar, Ferrous etc which will have to be looked at differently. There will be a focussed stakeholder discussion immediately”, shared Mr. Anand Paranjpe, Director, Ernst & Young.

Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI) is also all set to host the 10th International Material Recycling Conference #IMRC2023 in Kerala on 2nd, 3rd and 4th February 2023. As the voice of the Indian Recycling Industry, MRAI has been constantly working with the Government of India through its various authorities such as MOEF, Ministry of Mines, Ministry of Steel, DGFT, State Pollution Control Board, Port Authorities, etc.

MRAI is a National Association of India, representing the interest of the recycling industry with over 1200 members, including most Regional Trade/Product Associations, indirectly employing 25 lakh people, spanning recycling and recyclable commodities including Metals (both Ferrous & Non-Ferrous), Plastic, Paper, E-waste, Tyre & Rubber, Textile, Glass, Automobile, Construction & Demolition Waste, and Water.