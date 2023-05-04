Mahanagar Gas organizes Saksham Cyclothon and Walkathon 2023

Mahanagar Gas Limited, one of the largest city gas distribution companies in India, in association with Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA), successfully organised ‘Saksham Cyclothon and Walkathon 2023’ on April 30, 2023, along with a CNG Car/Auto Rally on April 29, 2023. As part of Saksham 2023, with the theme Energy Conservation towards ‘Net Zero’, MGL was entrusted with the responsibility of organising the CNG Car/Auto Rally in Mumbai and the Cyclothon and Walkathon in Thane and Navi Mumbai. The event, open to age groups above 12 and below 65, saw unprecedented participation with around 300 participants. Participants received certificates, MGL merchandise and refreshments, and created fun memories with family and friends. While the crowd gathered at the start-point as early as 6 am, the event was flagged off at 7 am by MGL’s Vice President (HR & CSR), Chakrapani Atmakur at Navi Mumbai and by Vice President (Business Development and Commercial), Manas Das at Thane. The CNG Car & Auto Rally flagged off by Ashu Shinghal, Managing Director, Mahanagar Gas Limited, along with Vishram Abhyankar, Senior Police Inspector, BKC Police Station.

The gathering point for the CNG Car/Auto Rally was MGL’s CNG station in BKC. For the CNG Car and Auto Rally, participants drove down the twists and turns of a loop from MGL’s CNG Station at BKC till the City Gate Station in Sion, and back to the CNG Station at Bandra Kurla Complex.

The Cyclothon and Walkathon was organised in Thane and Navi Mumbai and followed a pre-determined route of 5 Kms and 3 Kms, respectively. For the Cyclothon and Walkathon, the starting points were Namu Gardens in Thane West and Sadhu Vaswani International School Ground in Sanpada Road, Navi Mumbai.

SAKSHAM is an annual flagship event of Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) and is held to sensitize citizens about the need of fuel conservation for health and environmental protection, as well as to help India reduce its reliance on crude oil imports. The event is organised to instil socio – environmental consciousness and aims to emphasize the masses on the need to cycle and walk, and rely on cleaner fuel resources for better Health, Green Environment and Fuel Conservation.