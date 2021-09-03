Maha Guv presents Shiksha Bhushan Samman 2021 to Madam Grace Pinto

Madam Dr. Grace Pinto, Managing Director, Ryan International Group of Institutions was conferred Shiksha Bhushan Samman 2021 by Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra during the Mathrubhumi Bhushan Award Ceremony organized by Hindi Academy at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on 18th.August 2021, The event was organized to celebrate the spirit of leadership in various walks of life and to honor the veterans in various fields for their service to the nation. Madam Grace Pinto was awarded for her remarkable contribution in the field of education. She strongly advocates the use of emerging trends to make education more equitable, attractive and meaningful.

Receiving the award, Madam Grace Pinto expressed, “I thank our Lord Jesus Christ for this recognition. It is the vision and leadership of our President, Dr. AF Pinto and the well wishes of our stakeholders that have given us such recognition. Ryan Group continues to contribute significantly in the field of education by empowering the youth.

Former Home Minister of Maharashtra Government E Kripashankar Singh, Director, Ryan Group, Dr. Snehal Pinto, President of Hindi Academy, Dr. Pramod Pandey and Vice President Alok Choubey were present on the occasion among other dignitaries.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 12:53 AM IST