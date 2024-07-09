Maha CM unveils book highlighting Skill Development Dept's milestones!

The Minister of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation has completed two years in office. On Monday, a comprehensive book highlighting the department's various initiatives and plans implemented over this period was unveiled by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Present at the event were Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and other Ministers.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde highlighted the importance of skilled and experienced workforce in nation's development. He emphasized on providing high-quality education, designing technical and vocational training systems to meet sector-specific needs. He highlighted importance of updating knowledge and technology according to ever changing scenario. He also stressed on the fact that educational frameworks should be aligned with the practical Skill Development to further accelerate nations progress.

He said "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prioritized skill development initiatives aimed at empowering youth with essential skills. Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has consistently launched and successfully implemented innovative programs during his tenure. I commend his efforts. His dedication to enhancing employment opportunities in the state through the Skill Development Department is evident from his initiatives.

In the past two years, innovative programs have been initiated by the Skill Development Department: Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Skill Development Minister

Over the past two years, we have actively initiated innovative programs in the Skill Development Department. Our efforts aimed at creating a skilled workforce and promoting employment in Maharashtra were guided by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prioritized skill development programs to empower the youth with skills. The National Education Policy 2020 has also strongly emphasized on vocational education.

Considering that today's youth will shape a brighter future for Maharashtra, various initiatives have been introduced for their development. These include the Ahilyadevi Holkar Women Startup Scheme, Chief Minister's Youth Employment Training Scheme, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Youth Career Guidance Camps, Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Center, establishment of Skill Universities, Swami Vivekananda International Skill Development Institute, and the launch of 511 Pramod Mahajan Rural Skill Development Centers. Alongside these, diverse programs like Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Job Fairs and Namo Maharojgar Melava are being implemented through the department to foster employment opportunities.

Minister Lodha stated that efforts have been made through the department to provide employment encouragement programs, economic assistance to institutions helping the unemployed. Providing training, career-related literature, digital literacy tools. Facilitating job opportunities abroad through international employment centers. Employment and self employment training and guidance registration for tribal students. Efforts are made from all the direction to provide job opportunities to the interested candidates in the State.