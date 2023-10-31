Maha CM flags off The Amrit Kalash Yatra Train Under “Meri Maati Mera Desh” campaign

Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra flagged off the Amrit Kalash Yatra Train under the “Meri Maati Mera Desh” campaign from Mumbai Central railway terminus on Friday, 27th October, 2023. Niraj Verma, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division, Vikas Kharge Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Govt. of Maharashtra & Principal Secretary (Cultural Affairs) and other senior officers of Railways & State Government were present on this occasion.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, for the convenience of participants of the Amrit Kalash Yatra Train under the “Meri Maati Mera Desh” campaign, Western Railway has run a Special train between Mumbai Central & Hazrat Nizamuddin as well as Sabarmati – Gurgaon. Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra flagged off the Amrit Kalash Yatra Train from Mumbai Central. Before the departure of the train, Shinde interacted with the participants and conveyed his best wishes for their journey. During the ceremony, he also addressed the gathering. Thereafter, Shinde flagged off the train in the presence of other dignitaries.

Thakur stated that Mumbai Central - Hazrat Nizamuddin Superfast Special departed from Mumbai Central at 19.25 hrs, on Friday, 27th October, 2023 and will reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 14.20 hrs, the next day. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota and Mathura station. Total 907 participants travelled by this train.

Giving further details Thakur informed that the Amrit Kalash Yatra is a part of the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign, celebrating India's 75 years of independence Under this event, Mitti (soil) collected from households, Wards, Villages, etc will be carried in Amrit Kalash pots, culminating the journey in New Delhi, where soil from these Kalash collected from across the country will be used to create the Amrit Vatika, paying homage to all brave heroes of our country who made supreme sacrifice for the country.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)