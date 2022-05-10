M Narayanan joins City Union Bank as part-time chairman

M. Narayanan has assumed charge as part time chairman of City Union Bank Ltd. (CUB) for a period of two years with effect from May 4. He assumed his office on May 6.

M Narayanan succeeds R. Mohan, who laid down office on Tuesday after completing a three-year term on May 3, the private sector lender said in a statement.

Narayanan is a graduate in Mathematics from Loyola College. He is a qualified chartered accountant, cost accountant and a system auditor. He has professional experience of more than two decades in various reputed corporates and is currently practising as a chartered accountant.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 02:49 PM IST