Lloyd & Chetan bag Gold in wheelchair & standing category respectively

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Goa organized Non Classification, Non Ranking Para Table Tennis Tournament for Persons with Disabilities voters of Goa in Standing and Wheelchair Category. The objective behind organizing the tournament was to involve all sections of society like people with disabilities in the festival of democracy. The tournament was held in Multipurpose Indoor stadium at Campal on 14th January 2022. The inaugural match of the tournament was played between Additional CEO Narayan Sawant IAS Addl. Director DHE Dr. Gervasio Mendes to commence tournament.

12 wheelchair and 17 standing Para Players and in Special Category two female Para players participated in the tournament.

CEO Kunal IAS while addressing the Para players and other Persons with Disabilities voters complimented the winners and runners-up for their endeavour to excel in the tournament. He urged the players to participate at the National and International Tournament and appealed to participate in enrollment and tag themselves as Person with Disabilities voters.He also insisted to create awareness among their peer group regarding postal ballot facility and PwD App wherein all election related information is readily made available.He said that Innovative ideas to reach out to the PwD voters are welcomed and informed the participants about the efforts put by CEO office to provide barrier free Access at Polling Stations.

The Nodal Officer for Accessible Election Sudesh Gaude while speaking urged the participants to download PwD App and proposed the vote of thanks.

Additional CEO Narayan Sawant IAS,Joint CEO Aisha Vaigankar, Additional Director DHE Dr. Gervasio Mendes, Nodal Officer for Accessible Election Sudesh Gaude, State Icon for person with Disabilities, Taha Haaziq, Representatives of various NGOs. Dr. Rajan Mathew, Govt. College Quepem Dr. Sushant Haldankar DMC College Mapusa, Dr. Debashish Bakshi, Parvatibai Chowgule College, Mr. Elroy Pinto, Joseph Vaz College, Mr. Clifton Fernandes, Nirmala Institute of Education, Mrs Melinda Pereira Fr. Agnel College Pillar were the match referees for the tournament.

In the wheelchair category Lloyd Fernandes bagged Gold medal, Vishant Nagvekar won Silver medal and Mr. Ruki Ahmad and Agoustinho Fernandes won Bronze medal whereas in standing category Chetan Salgaonkar bagged the Gold medal, Noel Fernandes won Silver medal, Gopal Naik and Sachin Gad won Bronze medal.

Rs.5000 each for Gold winner, Rs.3000 each for Silver medal winner and Rs.2000 each for Bronze medal winner and in female category Anupa Pilgaonkar was provided Rs.2000 cash award.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 05:29 PM IST