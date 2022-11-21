Live surgery workshop on OLIF at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Byculla of Central Railway

A one-day live surgery workshop was held in the Auditorium of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Byculla on 16th of November 2022.

Medtronic in association with the Department of Orthopaedics and Spine Surgery at Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Central Railway Byculla, had organised a one-day live surgery workshop on Oblique Lumbar Interbody Fusion (OLIF). The event was conducted under the proctorship of Dr Daniel Silcox who is a leading Minimally Invasive Spine Surgeon practising at Peachtree Orthopaedics, Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Central Railway Byculla is a leading hospital for spine surgeries in India. It is a pioneer in MISS since 2017 and the first in Mumbai city to do OLIF surgeries. Apart from minimally invasive technique, it has provision for endoscopic spine surgeries wherein an 8 mm incision is used for the entire procedure.

Dr Yashvir Singh Ataria, Principal Chief Medical Director, Dr Meera Arora, Medical Director of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital /Byculla, A.K. Srivastava, Principal Chief Signal & Telecom Engineer Course Convener Dr Ayush Sharma and doctors of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital & a large number of participating delegates from all over the city were present on the occasion