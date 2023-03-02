Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurates Jio True 5G In Jammu And Kashmir

Reliance Jio on February 28 announced the launch of its True 5G services in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by launching its 5G services in Jammu and Srinagar. The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched Jio True 5G services today, at Raj Bhawan in Jammu.

Starting today, the technological advantages of high-speed internet, low-latency, stand-alone True 5G services shall be made available to the people and businesses of these cities.

The transformational benefits of Jio True 5G and the application of this immersive technology in the fields of healthcare, education, and other key sectors of importance for India was demonstrated at the launch event. A glimpse of the generational advancement that will be seen in these areas was showcased through the revolutionary AR-VR device- Jio Glass.

Commenting on the occasion, Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, “I am delighted to announce the launch of Jio True 5G services in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. 5G will bring transformational benefits for the people of Jammu & Kashmir and further the objective of the Government to realize our honourable PM’s Digital India vision.

With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, Jammu & Kashmir is not just getting the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of tourism, e-governance, agriculture, education, healthcare, IT and the SME business. 5G will also enable citizens and the Government to remain connected on real time basis and will assist & improve the implementation and efficacy of Government schemes in reaching the last mile user.

The digital Jammu & Kashmir mission of the Government has special focus on the start-up ecosystem, e-governance, Agriculture, Social Welfare, Youth, Education and Healthcare to name a few. Advent of Jio 5G services in the Union Territory will give a great boost to these initiatives.”

Commenting on the launch, Jio Spokesperson said, “We are excited to launch Jio True 5G in Jammu and Srinagar. By December 2023, Jio True 5G will cover every town of Jammu & Kashmir. This is testimony to Jio’s commitment towards the Government’s priorities.

Jio has provided employment to more than 36,000 people directly and indirectly in Jammu & Kashmir. This launch is an important milestone for the people of Jammu & Kashmir who will benefit immensely from Jio’s 5G services. We are grateful to the Government for their continuous support in our quest to digitize Jammu & Kashmir.

Additionally, we are happy to announce the launch of Jio True 5G services in 25 additional towns across 12 states in the country, taking the benefits and reach of Jio’s True 5G services to 304 towns across the nation. We want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in 2023.”

Starting 28th February 2023, Jio users in these 27 towns will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.