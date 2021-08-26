LIC launches Ananda mobile app

Atma Nirbhar Agents New Business Digital Application, the Digital Paperless Solution for New Business processes in LIC has now been provided a new dimension with the launch of ANANDA Mobile App on 24th August 2021.

The inauguration of the Mobile App was done by M R Kumar, Chairperson, LIC of India through Video Conferencing, in the presence of the Managing Directors - Mukesh Kumar Gupta, Raj Kumar, Siddhartha Mohanty, Ms. Mini Ipe and other Senior Officials of the Corporation. Built on paperless KYC process using Aadhaar based e-authentication of the Life Proposed, the Digital application is a tool for the on boarding process to get the Life Insurance policy through a Paperless module with the help of the Agent / Intermediary.

The App has all the distinctive features of the Digital application and promises to provide an easy access to the field force in their quest to reach out prospective customers through the latest technological means.

With the Mobile App in place, it is expected that the usage level of ANANDA among the Agents / Intermediaries will go up and thereby propel the New Business fortunes to bigger heights.

The event was marked with the release of an e-training video for the Agents, depicting the salient features of the Mobile App and the process from introduction to completion of a Life Insurance policy.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 01:02 AM IST