Lexicon MILE hosts ‘People Power’ HR Summit 2024: Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders

Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership and Excellence (Lexicon MILE), established in 2009, is a premier educational institution in Pune and part of The Lexicon Group of Institutes.

Lexicon MILE, in collaboration with HR Shapers, hosted the HR Summit 2024 titled "People Power: Igniting Talent, Inspiring Transformation." 39 leading professionals from the HR domain graced the Summit as Speakers and close to 75 HR delegates attended the event. The HR Summit offered invaluable insights and inspiration through engaging panel discussions on the impact of HR technology and the nuances of work-life balance. The event also featured a roundtable discussion and an open house interaction with students, providing an exceptional opportunity for Lexicon MILE students to explore future HR practices and connect with industry thought leaders.

The summit commenced with two power packed panel discussions. The first panel, moderated by Nasir Shaikh, Group CEO - The Lexicon Group of Institutes, EduCrack, and Easy Recruit+, focused on "Navigating Work-Life Harmony." The conversations provided a comprehensive view of achieving balance in a rapidly evolving work environment. The panel discussed current topics on strategies for effective time management, mental health and well-being, setting boundaries, the role of technology, flexibility versus productivity, and work culture. Mr. Shaikh emphasized the importance of a holistic approach to workplace well-being, elaborating, "Achieving true harmony between professional and personal life is essential for both individual and organizational success. By integrating flexible policies, promoting mental health, and encouraging a culture of support, organizations can create an environment where employees thrive, driving sustained growth and innovation."

The second panel discussion delved into the impact of HR technology. The discussions were led by Mr. Ashish Gakrey, Founder, HR Shapers, and Dr. Raju Varghese, Director - Global Programs & International Campus, Lexicon MILE. The panel highlighted the importance of assessing and measuring ROI, identifying key beneficiaries, communicating HR tech benefits to stakeholders, and addressing pitfalls and challenges. The session emphasized change management, leadership perceptions, and budget considerations. Mr. Gakrey stated, “It's crucial to identify the key beneficiaries within the organization and clearly communicate the tangible benefits of HR tech to all stakeholders. By strategically navigating these areas, we can harness the full potential of HR technology to drive efficiency, enhance employee engagement, and ultimately achieve organizational excellence.”

A pivotal roundtable discussion followed, chaired by Dr. Manju Chopra - Director, PGDM, Lexicon MILE. The discussion centered on the current talent landscape, the importance of reskilling and upskilling, and the role of cross-skilling in organizational growth. The conversation began with an analysis of the current talent landscape, highlighting the evolving demands in job markets and how skill requirements are changing in the AI era. Emphasizing the importance of reskilling, the discussion explored how professionals can adapt to emerging job profiles. Key topics included addressing skill gaps, technological disruptions, and the impact of government policies on talent employability. The conversation then turned to measuring impact and ROI, examining methods and metrics to assess the effectiveness of reskilling, upskilling, and cross-skilling initiatives. Dr. Manju noted, "Reskilling and upskilling are crucial in today's AI-driven job market. Our focus must be on continuous learning and adaptation. Moreover, cross-skilling can drive organizational growth by fostering a versatile and innovative workforce. Government policies and incentives also play a vital role in supporting these efforts and ensuring a sustainable talent pipeline."

The open house interaction was a highlight, allowing students to engage one-on-one with HR leaders. This interactive session enabled students to ask questions and gain insights into industry expectations, best practices, and personal career guidance from seasoned professionals.

The HR Summit 2024 exemplified Lexicon MILE's commitment to bridging the industry-academia gap. By hosting such transformative events, the institute ensures that its students are well-prepared for the dynamic demands of the industry, fostering a generation of innovative and industry-ready professionals.