Leonard Salins is new General Secretary / CEO of Bombay YMCA

Leonard Salins (Leo) took over as General Secretary & Chief Executive Officer, Bombay YMCA from October 1, 2021, replacing Paul George, who superannuated on September 30, 2021.

Leo joined Bombay YMCA in the year 1988 as an Assistant Secretary with a bachelors degree in commerce. He has wide ranging experience in various aspects of the working of different departments of Bombay YMCA. In his long & distinguished career with Bombay YMCA, played pivotal role in developing the satellite Branch of Bombay YMCA at Belapur, Navi Mumbai during the two terms of his service. He managed Ghatkopar, Central (Colaba) and Andheri branches and also played important role of being the convenor for major portfolios such as Buildings & Projects, Camping & Leadership, Boys Home, Vocational Training Centre and many more. Prior to taking over as General Secretary, he was the Deputy General Secretary.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 09:29 AM IST