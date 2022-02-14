LCA Tejas to participate in Singapore Air Show -2022

A 44 member contingent of Indian Air Force reached Changi International Airport in Singapore today to participate in the ‘Singapore Air Show-2022’. The Air Show will be held from 15th to 18th February 2022. Singapore Air Show is a biennial event which provides a platform for the Global Aviation Industry to showcase their products.

IAF will be pitching the indigenous Tejas MK-I ac alongside participants from across the world. The Tejas aircraft will be enthralling the audience with its display of low level aerobatics displaying its superior handling characteristics and maneuverability. The participation of Indian Air Force in the Air Show provides India with the opportunity to showcase the Tejas aircraft and to interact with counterparts from RSAF (Royal Singapore Air Force) & other participating contingents.

In the past, Indian Air Force had participated in similar Air Shows like LIMA-2019 in Malaysia and Dubai Air Show-2021 to exhibit indigenous aircraft and formation aerobatic teams.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 12:31 AM IST