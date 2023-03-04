Launch of Dr. Sunil Kumar Sharma's Book 'Industry 4.0'

Public servant, researcher, poet, and writer Dr. Sunil Kumar Sharma's book 'Industry 4.0', published from Vani Business, a subsidiary of Vani Publisher Group, at the World Book Fair held from 25 February to 5 March 2023 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, which is based on digitalisation & technical Revolution was inaugurated. On this occasion, Delhi University's Prof. Srinivas Tyagi, Chairman and Managing Director of Braithwaite & Co. Ltd. Yatish Kumar and poet Pranjal Dhar etc. expressed their views about launched book.

Tyagi said that Dr. Sharma has set an example by writing a book on technical subject in Hindi, because still very few books are being written in Hindi on technical subject, while Yatish Kumar said that Dr. Sharma Being inspired, other writers will also write in Hindi on technical subjects. On the other hand, Dhar said that by writing a book on technical subject in Hindi, Dr. Sharma has broken the myth that technical subject cannot be written in Hindi. The program was coordinated by Aditi Maheshwari-Goyal, Executive Director of Vani Prakashan Group.