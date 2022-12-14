LANXESS again ranks top in Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes

LANXESS once again scores highly in terms of sustainability: The specialty chemicals company ranked first in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe in the “Chemicals” category, scoring 85 out of 100 points. In the DJSI World, LANXESS came in second as in the previous year. The Group achieved particularly good results in the areas of product stewardship, water and human rights.

“Sustainable, integrative thinking and acting supports our corporate goals and is therefore anchored at all levels of the Group,” said Hubert Fink, member of the Board of Management of LANXESS AG. “We consider the renewed very good ranking in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index to be both a confirmation and encouragement of our commitment.”

For the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes, companies are evaluated in the areas of environment, social responsibility and corporate governance. The DJSI World lists the top 10 percent of assessed global companies per industry, while the DJSI Europe lists the top 20 percent of companies headquartered in Europe.

Numerous external parties have recognized LANXESS’ effective commitment to climate protection, most recently the renowned Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The joint initiative of the climate protection organization CDP, the UN Global Compact, the World Resources Institute and the World Wide Fund for Nature has validated the Group's targets for reducing its emissions and confirmed that LANXESS is contributing to limiting global warming to a maximum of 1.5 degrees Celsius. This value is the target set by the Paris Agreement and is generally considered the threshold for preventing a climate catastrophe.