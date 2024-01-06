Landmark Milestone by THDC India Limited towards commissioning of 2400 MW Tehri Power Complex

THDC India Limited, a premier Power Sector PSU has accomplished another significant milestone towards commissioning of 2400 MW Tehri Power Complex as the Butterfly Valve (BFV) of the first Unit (U#5, 250 MW) of 1000 MW Tehri PSP was successfully lowered on the foundation on January 04, 2024. This achievement represents a crucial advancement in achieving full operational capacity for India's largest 2400 MW Hydro Power Complex with 1000 MW Tehri HPP and 400 MW Koteshwar HEP already in successful operation.

Commending the dedicated efforts of the Tehri PSP team, R. K. Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director, THDC India Limited extended congratulations to all associated for their sincere and concerted contributions leading to achievement of this milestone. This successful placement of the BFV reinforces the Project's Progress and sets the stage for the next phases of development.

Vishnoi underscored that this achievement brings THDC a step closer to commissioning Tehri PSP, playing a pivotal role in the Government of India's vision to integrate over 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030 and country's commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions. Following the commissioning of this PSP, the Tehri Power Complex, the largest in India with a total capacity of 2400 MW, is set to emerge as a cornerstone in realizing the nation's ambitious goal of ensuring 24*7 affordable Power Supply, thereby significantly contributing towards fuelling the Growth Engine of the Nation

The Tehri Pumped Storage Project stands as a testament to the company's dedication to sustainable and environmentally conscious energy solutions, aligning with the broader national objective of mitigating carbon footprints.

The accomplishment underscores THDC India Limited's commitment to pioneering advancements in the energy sector, bringing the Nation closer to a landmark Variable Speed Pumped Storage Project. As the project progresses, THDCIL remains dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of excellence and environmental responsibility.

Senior officials from THDCIL and GEPIL, including L. P. Joshi, ED(TC), Neeraj Verma, GM (PSP-EM&HM), A.R. Gairola, GM (PSP-Civil), S.K Sahoo, AGM (PSP-EM&HM), Dr. A.N. Tripathy, AGM (HR&A and Corp. Comm.) and along with other senior officials of THDC India Limited.