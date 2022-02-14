Lamp lighting ceremony held in presence of administration Praful Patel

Lamp Lighting & Graduation Ceremony of Govt. College of Nursing, Daman and Vinoba Bhave College of Nursing, Silvassa, under Directorate of Medical Health & Services, U.T. Administration DNH & DD was organized at Swami Vivekananda Auditorium, Daman on February 10, 2022. Praful Patel, Administrator of DNH & DD and Lakshadweep was Chief guest of the Function. Dr. Pragna Dabhi, Registrar, GNC (Gujarat Nursing Council), was the special guest of programme.

1st year B.Sc. Nursing students of both colleges officially admitted in Nursing profession by Lighting the lamps.

Graduation Ceremony for the 1st Batch of B.Sc Nursing, Govt. College of Nursing, Daman and 8th Batch of Vinoba Bhave College of Nursing, Silvassa was also conducted.

50 Graduate student of Govt. College of Nursing, Daman and 60 Graduate students as well as 20 Post Graduate students of Vinoba Bhave College of Nursing, Silvassa has passed out successfully.

National Florence Nightangle awardees for the year 2020-21 was also felicitated.

100% placement is provided to the students of the both colleges. (Employment order from various institutions like Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, L.H.Hiranandani Hospital, Thane and Vibrant Hospital vapi is also given).

Chief Guest Administrator Praful Patel has emphasised on women empowered and girl child education. He has congratulate all the students for choosing.

He has also focused on enhancing the seats of Nursing College of Vinoba Bhave College of Nursing Silvassa from 60 to 100.

He has also pressed to build high teach National Library at Medical College Silvassa.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 12:20 AM IST