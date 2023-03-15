Lady officers of Indian Coast Guard felicitated

DCW organised a grand ceremony to honour ladies from all walks of life commemorating the International Women’s Day. Chief Minister of Delhi presided over the event. Representing the women power in uniform, five lady officers in pristine ICG whites mounted the stage to receive their share of honours. Comdt (JG) Daisy from Meerut, Comdt (JG) Chandni Bhatnagar & Comdt (JG) Monica Verma from Delhi and travellers from far flung coastal stations Comdt (JG) Soniya Singh and Deputy Comdt Preeti Poswal made their organisation and parents proud of their contribution to the nation. While some of them have been at the helm of administering SAR, the others had their share of support system through safe aviation forecast and potential contributory roles in their appointments hitherto. Always a notch ahead, these bright women with their extraordinary contribution towards meeting various operational and administrative Coast Guard mandates have been recognised through this ceremony. The award ceremony was organised at Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi in the august presence of senior leaders and awardees representing an array of professions.

