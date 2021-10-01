e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 05:14 PM IST

Ladies’ Wing of IMC hosts panel discussion on “India Outlook 2030; Dive into the future”

FPJ Bureau
The Ladies’ Wing of IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, hosted an insightful panel discussion on – “India Outlook 2030; Dive into the future” on 29th September 2021 through Zoom Video Conferencing. The esteemed panelist from diverse backgrounds representing private and public sector provided a holistic view. The esteemed panel was: Amit Sheth- Co-Chairman, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. Dinesh Pangtey, Chief Executive Officer, LIC Mutual Fund. Sumnesh Joshi - Deputy Director General, UIDAI Regional Office, Mumbai. The session was moderated by CA Sudha Bhushan – Co Founder, Taxpert Professionals. From the euphoria of UDIN to markets being at all time high and the proliferation in digital money, the expert panelists shared their erudite thoughts and valuable insights on opportunities and challenges of Indian economy 2030.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 05:14 PM IST
