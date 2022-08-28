Krishna Kumar Singh assumes charge as SAIL’s Director (Personnel)

Krishna Kumar Singh has taken charge as Director (Personnel) of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) on 25th August, 2022. Singh did his graduation in Electrical Engineering from IIT, BHU and holds PG Diploma in Human Resource Management.

Singh joined SAIL in 1987 in the Company’s Bhilai Steel Plant as Management Trainee (Technical). Rising through the ranks, Singh became the Executive Director I/c (Personnel & Administration) in SAIL before taking over as the Director (Personnel) of the Company. He possesses a vast experience of almost 35 years in various diverse areas viz. Operations, Human Resource Development, Vigilance and Personnel & Administration in Bhilai Steel Plant and Corporate Office.

During his career, Singh has taken several progressive initiatives in areas like Performance Management, Career Progression Planning, Manpower Planning, Compensation & Benefits, Training & Development, Education, Industrial Relations and Employee Engagement initiatives. He has played a key role in formulation and implementation of various HR policies in the Company.