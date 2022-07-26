e-Paper Get App

Krish Parekh, student of Kohinoor International School, scores 99.6% in ICSE board

FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 02:02 AM IST
article-image

"For the first semester, I focused on solving various type of questions while equally emphasizing on the prescribed textbook. For the second semester, my approach was to solve maximum papers to get a variety of questions and at the same time making sure to manage my time well. My teachers, parents and school were my backbone and helped me continuously through the year. I believe that consistency and hardwork were the keys to my success. My stress buster is playing competitive chess and I'm passionate about English and Hindi elocution. Preparing for the Homi Bhabha Science Examination and winning a silver Medal gave a great impetus to the development of scientific temper. My aim is to crack JEE Advance and get into IIT in the field of Computer Engineering. I want to further pursue higher studies from MIT," said Krish Parekh.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeCorporate-galleryKrish Parekh, student of Kohinoor International School, scores 99.6% in ICSE board

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Tough ‘road’ ahead for Save Aarey group

Mumbai: Tough ‘road’ ahead for Save Aarey group

Mumbai: BMC, Railways join hands to build bridge connecting east-west Byculla

Mumbai: BMC, Railways join hands to build bridge connecting east-west Byculla

Mumbai updates: Police block entry points on Aarey road

Mumbai updates: Police block entry points on Aarey road

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, July 26, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, July 26, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Phone tapping case: After transfer to CBI, MHA seeks to dispose of plea against magistrate's order

Phone tapping case: After transfer to CBI, MHA seeks to dispose of plea against magistrate's order