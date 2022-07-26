Krish Parekh, student of Kohinoor International School, scores 99.6% in ICSE board

"For the first semester, I focused on solving various type of questions while equally emphasizing on the prescribed textbook. For the second semester, my approach was to solve maximum papers to get a variety of questions and at the same time making sure to manage my time well. My teachers, parents and school were my backbone and helped me continuously through the year. I believe that consistency and hardwork were the keys to my success. My stress buster is playing competitive chess and I'm passionate about English and Hindi elocution. Preparing for the Homi Bhabha Science Examination and winning a silver Medal gave a great impetus to the development of scientific temper. My aim is to crack JEE Advance and get into IIT in the field of Computer Engineering. I want to further pursue higher studies from MIT," said Krish Parekh.

