KRIBHCO launches new product, SIVARIKA, Seaweed bio-stimulant

Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO) is one of the pioneer fertilizer organization of India having its manufacturing unit at Hazira, Surat. KRIBHCO is always at forefront to serve farmers with its innovative product line.

On 26.12.2022, KRIBHCO launched another innovative and sustainable product, SIVARIKA, which is a Seaweed Bio-stimulant. The SIVARIKA granules are fortified with seaweed extract derived from red and brown algae. The SIVARIKA Seaweed technology provider CSIR-CSMCRI. The SIVARIKA Seaweed functions as a metabolic bio enhancer as it contains proteins, carbohydrates, inorganic salts and other inherent nutrients, vitamins, plant growth hormones like auxin, cytokinin and gibberllins, betaines and mannitol etc.

This product is cultivated and harvested from the Indian coast and is source of livelihood of many fisher-man families.

The product was launched by RajanChowdhry, MD, KRIBHCO and it was attended by Director HR, Marketing Director, Finance Director, other senior officials and business partner M/s Pushpa J. Shah Directors at KRIBHCO Bhawan, Noida.

On this occasion, KRIBHCO’s MD said, this farmer friendly product will boost the productivity of crops, facilitate in achieving higher yield and will also aid in improving the soil health. He also further added, that KRIBHCO will continue to work towards full filling needs of farmers and also uplifting their livelihood directly or indirectly.