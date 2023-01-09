KP west ward science exhibition inaugurated

The KP west ward science exhibition was inaugurated on 5th January at SCD Barfivala High school. The exhibition would be open to school students & general public from 5th January to 7th January 2023.

More than 70 schools of KP West ward have participated in the science exhibition which has theme of Technology & Toys. The event was inaugurated by Pravin Rajaram Munde upper Secretary School Education Maharashtra state Government, Dr Manisha Pawar Deputy Director Pradeshik Vidya Praadhikaran & Dr Anagha Sabnis, Principal Institute of Chemical Technology. The Guest of Honor for the event was Bharat Valia Vice President Cosmopolitan Education society. Ajit Balan Secretary Mrs Alka Valia Jt. Secretary were also present for the Innaugration.

Dr Ashish Vashi convenor of the KP west Science exhibition informed the gathering that more than 200 projects were on display from student & teachers. Mrs Vidya Purov Principal SCD Barfivala High school informed that the science exhibition has got a fabulous response as it is being held after a gap of 3 years post pandemic.