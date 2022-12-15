Kotak Mutual Fund promotes SIP as an effective investment tool

Kotak Mutual Fund (KMF) has seen an encouraging financial year. Our focused product strategy has been instrumental in expanding its footprints across distribution networks. The company continues to witness healthy growth in Asset Under Management (AUM) across asset classes. Currently, Kotak Mutual Fund has over 29 lakh SIP accounts (as on 30th September, 2022) through which investors regularly invest in its mutual fund schemes. Products such as Kotak Flexicap Fund, Kotak Bluechip. Kotak Emerging Equity, and Kotak Equity Opportunities are popular among Kotak Mutual Fund investors.

Manish Mehta, Head-Head - Sales, Marketing & Digital Business, Kotak Asset Management Co Ltd said, "Indian Mutual Fund industry has been growing at a rapid pace over the past few years, as investors, especially the younger generation, are willing to explore new investment avenues like SIPs in the mutual fund space. We at Kotak mutual fund are actively canvasing for SIPs, which has gained popularity over the past few years. Even in times of volatility, SIP provides a balancing act for regular and disciplined investors. Investors can select from any of our existing schemes and start investment through SIP route."

Other initiatives done have been the launch of our revamped website www.kotakmf.com. The website enables distributors and clients to access portfolio details, read blogs on various topics, view videos of our experts and initiate transactions to purchase through the website. We also have Kotak Business Hub, our distributor portal where our partners can view client details, co-brand marketing content to share with clients and analytical tools which they can use for garnering business. We currently have over 24,000 partners who have subscribed to Kotak Business Hub. Our online training initiative ProStart is well appreciated by our distribution partners. We have rolled out many modules on financial planning, fixed income markets and other qualitative topics. All our content is available on our YouTube channel Kotak ProStart.

During the year we launched our Investor Education and Awareness Campaign "Go Automatic with Balanced Advantage Funds". The month-long campaign across TV, digital medium talked about how balanced advantage funds are a good option for investments in all kinds of markets. It is suitable for the first time investor, the long term investor as well as the market timer.

Kotak Mutual Fund is currently present in 7 locations across ROM. Our strong sales and investor relations team works closely with the distribution partners across banks, national distribution and mutual fund distributors (MFDs). Aurangabad market contributes more than 5.27% of the total AUM of ROM. Equity investments contribute almost 75% of the overall AUM of Aurangabad (as on 30th Sep 2022). Investors are well versed with using SIP as an investment tool. The total live SIP count of Aurangabad is over 5 lakh. Mutual funds are distributed through a strong network of more than 750 empaneled mutual fund distributors.

Kotak Mutual Fund continues to create awareness about mutual funds and financial planning through its Investor Education and Awareness Initiatives. Kotak Mutual Fund endeavors to continue on this educative expansion path by working closely with its distributors and partners.