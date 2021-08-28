Kota Coaching all set to welcome students back to Classroom Programme

Kota, the Kashi of Education, is all set to begin the offline classes. The city is well prepared to welcome the students after receiving the state government's permission. Mr. Naveen Maheshwari, Director of ALLEN Career Institute, said, We are equipped with all the precautionary resources to ensure the safety of every person entering the Institute. The offline classes in Kota will begin on September 1. We will start the batches in different slots from 1 to September 15 for the previously enrolled students. Apart from this, batches for newly enrolled students will begin from 1, 8, and 15 September. Students will have the option to study with both offline and online mediums. All the information related to courses is available on our website www.allen.ac.in.

With the government's permission, hundreds of students and their parents have started coming to Kota, and the career city has once again started buzzing with the students' enthusiasm. However, many students were doing self-study by staying here even during the closure of offline classes.

“The health and safety of the students is the priority for ALLEN Career Institute, and we make no compromise at any level when it comes to our commitment. The SOP by the state government is strictly followed at the Institute, and the entire ALLEN faculty and staff are vaccinated. ALLEN Student welfare society has been regularly organizing Vaccination camps for eligible students. ALLEN is constantly making efforts to create a healthy and safe environment for the students coming to Kota for preparation of Medical and Engineering Entrance Exams,” Maheshwari added.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 01:16 AM IST