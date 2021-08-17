Konkan Railway celebrates 75th Independence Day

The 75th Independence day was celebrated by Konkan Railway with great enthusiasm at Konkan Rail Vihar - Nerul, Navi Mumbai. The National Flag was unfurled by Sanjay Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director / Konkan Railway. Sanjay Gupta addressed the gathering and urged everyone to continue working with dedication towards the growth of the Corporation. The function was attended by Officers and Staff of Konkan Railway and similar functions were organised in Ratnagiri and Karwar region of Konkan Railway duly maintaining social distancing norms.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 01:07 AM IST