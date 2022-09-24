Knowledgeable participation of Women Directors is necessary to enhance the image of Co-operative Banks: Vidyadhar Anaskar

At presently, considering the need to build public confidence in the Urban Co-operative Banking Sector, Women Directors in this sector must accept this challenge and continue working. Also, Senior Banking expert Vidyadhar Anaskar asserted that if this participation is in knowledge, they will automatically get the leadership role and the goal of image conservation will be promoted.

He was addressing the Women Directors present at the State Level Women Directors One Day Workshop organized by The Maharashtra Urban Co-op.Banks Federation Limited, Mumbai on September 17, 2022 at Vashi.

The reserved provision of two women Directors in the Co-operatives Act and thus the position of women in the Board of Directors of Urban Co-operative Bank, without keeping this participation in such a limited form, it is also necessary for women to be elected from the Open Category to contribute effectively to the work of the Board of Directors. He asserted that women's participation will be enlightened if they get in-depth information about the bye-laws and their requirements. Due to this, in the future, the post of Women Director should be made a pad of legal responsibility instead of a ornamental position, he expressed the hope while inaugurating this workshop.

Then, in the first three hour session, Anaskar gave a presentation on basic principles of co-operatives, importance of co-operative Banking in the financial system, things required for effective decision-making process, etc. with reference to Supreme Court judgment.

On this occasion, in the second session, Mrs. Bhagyalata Kaushik, Deputy General Manager of Reserve Bank, gave guidance on the structure of Urban Banks, their characteristics, role of TAFCUB, recent amendments in Banking Regulation Act, role and functions of Directors, expectations of Reserve Bank from the Board of Directors, etc.

Mrs. Sayli Bhoir, the Chief Executive and Secretary of The Maharashtra Urban Co-Operative Banks Federation Limited she has planned & completed the above said program with entire organization & directions. On this occasion, the lamp was lit by Mrs. Shashitai Ahire, Director of Federation, Mrs. Shobhatai Sawant and Mrs. Leenatai Anaskar, Director of Udyam Bank and dignitaries. Over 100 places Women directors of the state have registered their participation in this workshop.