Knowledge is the new engine of economic growth and social development: Chief Minister of Odisha at 18th Annual Convocation of KIIT

"Currently, we are living in a geo-economic world and knowledge is recognised as a key resource for achieving economic growth and social development", Naveen Patnaik, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Odisha told the Batch of 2022 at the 18th Annual Convocation of KIIT Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar on 1st October 2022. Wishing the graduates a bright future, he expressed confidence that they would make their mark in society with their ideas and innovations.

"In the last 25 years, KIIT has carved a niche for itself in the realm of technical and professional education in the country. It has achieved many milestones by getting prestigious national and international accreditations and it also stands out in community outreach programmes", the Chief Minister said. He also noted its significant contributions to the field of sports. This year the institution is celebrating its Silver Jubilee.

In her convocation address delivered virtually, Dr. Rigoberta Menchú Tum, Nobel Laureate urged the graduates to do something for those who are less privileged than them, even as they pursue their professional career. The Guest of Honour, Mr. John Desmond Forbes Anderson (Lord Waverley), Hon'ble Member of British Parliament, UK stated that India is an economic powerhouse and shares much in common with UK. He advocated expanding the areas of cooperation between the two countries, including the Free Trade Agreement.

On the occasion, KIIT-DU conferred Honoris Causa D.Litt. Degrees upon six eminent persons from across the world: Mr. Himanshu Gulati, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, Norway; Mr. Bishow Parajuli, Representative & Country Director, WFP India; Mr. Andreas Jahn, Senior Foreign Policy Advisor, Germany; Dr. Deepa Malik, Padma Shri, Khel Ratna & Arjuna Awardee, and President, Paralympic Committee of India; Mr. K. Subramanian, Executive Vice Chairman, AFCONS Infrastructure; and Mr. Prabodh Mohanty, Managing Director, S.N. Mohanty Group.

As many as 8123 students received degrees at the convocation ceremony. These include 6330 Bachelors, 1627 Masters, 163 Ph.D., and 3 MPhil degrees. Prof. Achyuta Samanta congratulated the batch of 2022 for their outstanding performance despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. "The University stood all along with the students in these difficult times, supporting them all the way in their quest for academic excellence", mentioned Prof. Samanta in his message

In his presidential address, Ashok Kumar Parija, Chancellor, KIIT-DU said, "KIIT-DU is contributing to the development of India by empowering its students, creating alumni that are building the nation, and supporting the growth trajectory of millions of indigenous students. But what stands tall, is its mentoring and supporting gesture, quite unmatched in the annals of philanthropy in India".

Prof. (Dr.) S. K. Acharya, Pro-Chancellor and Prof. Sasmita Samanta, Vice Chancellor also addressed the students.

Medals were awarded to 71 students for their outstanding academic performances. Three students were awarded Founder's Gold Medals for their outstanding all round and academic performances, while 34 students were awarded Chancellor's Gold Medals, and 30 students got Vice Chancellor's Silver Medals. Nanibala Memorial Gold Medal, Krushna Chandra Panda Memorial Gold Medal, P. K. Bal Memorial Gold Medal and PPL Gold Medal were also given away on the occasion. Prof. J. R. Mohanty, Registrar proposed the word of thanks.