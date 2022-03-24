KIIT University bags 'Sportstar Aces Award 2022'; Adjudged Best University for Promotion of Sports

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar was adjudged the best university for the promotion of sports at the 2022 Sportstar Aces Awards, which was held in Mumbai on Saturday. The award was given for the promotion of sports and outstanding contribution to the field of Sports and Games. Many sports personalities including Sunil Gavaskar were present on the occasion. KIIT and KISS have been working towards the comprehensive development of sports and sports-persons apart from promoting and encouraging athletes. The institute’s world-class sporting infrastructure coupled with the influence of its international coaches has resulted in the development of nearly 70 athletes that have represented India at the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and other international meets. So far, KIIT and KISS have groomed more than 5000 athletes of regional, national and international repute by virtue of its advanced state-of-the-art sporting infrastructure. Under the leadership and guidance of Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta, KIIT and KISS have not only developed sports from grass root level but also sent athletes to Olympics Games, which could draw the attention of jury members of the Sportstar Aces Award. On behalf of KIIT, Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director General, Sports, and Dr. Varun Sutra, Director, International Affairs received the Award in the absence of Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta. In his virtual message, Dr. Samanta thanked Sportstar for choosing KIIT for this prestigious award.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 02:28 PM IST