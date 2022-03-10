KIIT Team wins AICTE Lilavati Award 2021-22 for Women Empowerment

In yet another recognition to its outstanding work in the field of women empowerment, a four-member team from Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University led by its Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sasmita Samanta has been conferred with the prestigious AICTE Lilavati Award 2021-22 under the sub-theme "Legal Awareness". Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE presented the award to Prof. Sasmita Samanta, Vice-Chancellor, KIIT-DU at a special felicitation ceremony in New Delhi on 8th March 2022, on the occasion of International Women's Day. Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child Development virtually addressed the award ceremony.

A Govt. of India initiative aimed at creating an ambiance of equality and fairness for women in educational institutions, AICTE Lilavati Awards are given across eight sub-themes, which include Women and Adolescent Health; Self-Defense; Environment, Sanitation, and Hygiene; Literacy and Life Skills; Women Entrepreneurship; Legal Awareness; Technology for Women; and Women Innovators.

KIIT was selected as the winner in the 'Legal Awareness' sub-theme for its contribution to the establishment of an equitable just society with peace and happiness. The award carries prize money of Rs. 1,00,000/-. Earlier, a winner and two runners-up from among over 500 participants were recommended in each sub-theme by an expert committee formed by AICTE, after a thorough scrutiny of the work done in the field of women empowerment. The winners were announced by the AICTE on the basis of recommendations of the expert committee.

KIIT Deemed to be University, an 'Institution of Eminence' recognized by the Govt. of India, is remarkable in having a really wide spectrum of social outreach activities. It has promoted women empowerment since its inception and more than 60% of staff at KIIT are women, including several at top positions.

Expressing his happiness, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS thanked AICTE for giving the award to KIIT. He also congratulated Prof. Sasmita Samanta and team for the achievement.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 02:27 PM IST