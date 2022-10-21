KIIT-TBI Identified by MoD to Nurture Defence start-ups

The KIIT Technology Business Incubator (KIIT-TBI) has been identified as one of the five incubation partners by the Ministry of Defence to build the capacity of Defence related start-ups and mentor them towards scale.

This is one of the major achievements of KIIT-Deemed-to-be-University in its quest for joining the Government-led initiative in creating robust research and start-up-based ecosystem in the country.

The KIIT-TBI will be a major partner for the innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX) program, the announcement of which was made during the DefExpo 22 at Ahmedabad on October 18.

The announcement was made in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of the Defence staff, Department of military affairs General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R H Kumar, Chief of Air Staff Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and Additional Secretary, Defence Production Sanjay Jaju.

During the event, an agreement was exchanged between KIITTBI, represented by Dr Mrutyunjay Suar, CEO of, KIIT-TBI and the iDEX, Defence Innovation Organisation, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence.

Founder of KIIT & KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta congratulated Dr Suar for this achievement of KIITTBI and said the recognition was a testament to KIIT’s sustained focus on developing and supporting ideas that contribute to the socio-economic growth of the nation and creating opportunities.

This is an important recognition to work for the Indian Defence innovation ecosystem said Dr Suar in his reaction.