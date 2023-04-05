KIIT Quizzing Society organises National Open Quiz competition

As many as 688 teams from across the country participated in the much-awaited National Open Quiz competition ‘Udghosh’ on Sunday, organised by Qutopia, Quizzing Society of KIIT, under the G20 banner. The first prize was won by team ‘Rasagolla Revolutionaries’, represented by Piyush Kedia, Growth Executive at MX Player, and Calvin, an employee at MasterCard. They won a cash prize of Rs 75,000. The second prize was won by the team ‘Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance’, represented by Navin Rajaram, working at Solar HighTech Solutions and Jayakantan, working at TCS. The third prize was bagged by ‘Caveat Attemptor’, represented by Jyotesh Singh, an executive at BCJ, and Gokul S from the Delhi School of Economics. The second and the third prize winners won a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively. The Best School award went to DAV Public School, Unit-8, Bhubaneswar.

The participants exhibited exceptional quizzing skills, answering tricky questions in a highly competitive environment. The renowned quizmaster, Major Chandrakant Nair, conducted and moderated the entire event, keeping the participants and the audience engaged throughout. The event was divided into a preliminary round and the final round. The finalists displayed good knowledge and quizzing skills, making the final round a neck-to-neck competition.

The event was open to people of all ages spread across schools, colleges, and the corporate world. The competition received an overwhelming response.

The award function was attended by Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, the Registrar of KIIT; Shyam Sundar Behura, the Dy Director of Student Services; Roshan Thakur, the Executive of KSAC and Anirudha Choudhury, the Society Faculty Incharge. They awarded the winners with their respective prizes and certificates, congratulating them on their impressive performance. The participants were also given coupons and participation certificates.