KIIT provides assistance to families of Covid-deceased staff

KIIT and KISS take various welfare initiatives for its employees from time to time as per advice of Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS. The entire world has been severely affected by the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. India and Odisha have also not escaped from the impact of this deadly virus. Lakhs of people affected by Covid have lost their lives all over the world. In view of this pandemic, KIIT Group of Institutions had declared a special assistance package for the families of Covid-deceased employees of KIIT Group of Institutions in 2020. At that time, Dr. Samanta had announced that the family of each Covid-deceased staff will get financial aid of Rs. 5 lakh along with a job for one of the family members in KIIT and KISS as per his/her educational qualification. Besides that their children will get free education in KIIT-DU according to their eligibility. As per this announcement, Dr. Samanta handed over cheques of Rs. 5 lakh and appointment letters to the families of Covid-deceased employees at a special programme on Monday. Among others, Prof. Hrusikesh Mohanty, Vice chancellor, KIIT Deemed to be University, Prof. Sasmita Samanta, Pro VC, Prof. Jnyana ranjan Mohantay, Registrar and other senior officials of KIIT Group of Institution were also present.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 06:20 PM IST