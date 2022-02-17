KIIT & KISS are Home of Rugby in India: Rahul Bose

Indisputably KIIT has set a milestone in promoting Rugby in its domain. Not merely promoting but the efforts by the Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta have breathed a huge stimulus to pitchfork this sport in Odisha.

Till the other day when Rugby was seen as an alien activity in the sports repertoire of Odisha, KIIT could inculcate the enthusiasm among many youngsters to take to these sports who ultimately did wonderfully well to uplift the sports in the state's sport arena.

Both nationally and internationally KIIT did it, starting its journey almost 17 years back. A Rugby Player of high repute, President of Rugby India, Rahul Bose, a famed Bollywood actor, today remains an ardent lover of KIIT'S endeavor behind Rugby.

The two-day Rugby India Symposium for Excellence (RISE) concluded at KIIT Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar on 14th February 2022. Speaking at the Symposium, Rahul Bose, President, Rugby India said, Odisha in particular and KIIT and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in particular are home of Rugby in the country. KIIT and KISS have been relentlessly supporting and promoting Rugby since 2005, he added. Bose praised Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS for his contributions towards the promotion of the game and taking it to the international level.

Addressing the symposium, Dr. Samanta said, KIIT is not only supporting Rugby but also providing support and promoting other sports and sportspersons in a big way. Today KIIT is on its way to becoming the sports hub of the world, he added. KIIT & KISS the mention triggers two things up in the mind. Sports and education and this journey go on since.

As many as 27 State Rugby Association office bearers attended the symposium, which deliberated on the roadmap on the promotion of Indian Rugby Football. Various aspects like financial and technical assistance to the State Associations as well as expectations of Rugby India from them were discussed in detail. Among others, Gerald Antony Prabhu, Secretary – Rugby India; Nasser Hussain, CEO- Rugby India; Priyadarshi Mishra, President, Odisha Rugby Association, Upendra Mohanty, Secretary, Odisha Rugby Association and Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director, Sports, KIIT & KISS were present on the occasion.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 03:22 PM IST