KIIT felicitates Olympians

In a spirit of repeat curiosity, the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University has unrolled the red carpets for Olympians. No need to say that the KIIT has remained a crucible of sports enthusiasm and in this endeavor, there has been a mushroom eruption of sports talents in last few years. The initiative at this front got a kick start from 2005 and then after there has been no looking back. The sports talents groomed by KIIT have flourished enviably gaining laurels from the national and international sphere and the achievements besides the glory for the nation has remained a moral booster for the KIIT.

Flattening Curves: Surpassing all odds, the talents from the KIIT have left footprints in Tokyo Olympics recently, adding an extra feather, in the recently concluded Tokyo Paraolympios, Pramod Bhagat, who has been associated with KIIT for long, has won Gold Medal in Badminton. He has also won Gold Medal in World Badminton Championship and many other medals for the State and country. He frequently practiced for his games in KIIT Indoor Stadium. He is the only Odia to achieve such a remarkable feat and KIIT and every Odia are proud of him.

In recognition of his outstanding and unique achievements, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS felicitated him in the presence of senior officials of KIIT & KISS. KIIT also honoured him with a Cash Prize of Rs.5,00,000.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 11:11 PM IST